Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Early chatter?

The potential existence of a Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 has been discussed for a rather long time. Heck, you could consider it years! From the very start, the Prime Video series was said to have a five-season plan that we would have a chance to watch play out. Canceling it early would be seen as a catastrophe.

Do we have concerns commercially about season 2 premiering later this summer? A little, but mostly because response to the first season was so mixed. However, it did get progressively better as it went along, and we hope that this will spell good news for the future.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders did at least address the state of season 3 — though it was in pretty vague terms:

Well, as you know, for Season 2 we had to move the whole production to London. I think there’s a whole new flavor and tone to the piece that I think feels like it’s infused by the new location, the new team that we’ve had to build. I think it’s a season that absolutely builds on the momentum of Season 1 and it takes the show to really exciting places. We are really bullish but humble about Season 2. So we want everyone to give it a watch, we think there’s just incredible stuff, just the performances alone are breathtaking. And we’re really excited to already be in discussions about the direction for seasons beyond.

Ultimately, we imagine that more formal news on the third season will be revealed before the end of the year, largely to ensure that there is as quick a turnaround as possible. Since there is a new production base now in the UK, hopefully some parts of the process are a bit easier than before.

