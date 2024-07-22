Gen V season 2: Amazon exec on likely premiere date

We are now a few days removed from the finale of The Boys season 4, and we know that Gen V season 2 is currently in production. When will we have a chance to see it?

Well, for a good while now, it has felt clear that the spin-off would premiere at some point next year. We know that it has dealt with some delays due to the strikes and the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, which will be written into the story. We expect the next batch of episodes will be meaningful; however, at the same time there will be much of the same style and tone you remember.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders gave an update on where things stand:

“We love Gen V. Season 2 is turning out to be really strong. They’ve had their hardships obviously with the loss of Chance [Perdomo] but ultimately I think all fans of The Boys are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there’s more … We are in production now. We’ve been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I’m hoping that will be out next year.”

Now, we will say that we do not expect the show to be back as early in the year as we saw with The Boys, and it will likely be a late summer or early fall start. After all, this franchise is one that requires a lengthy post-production process and that is not something that can be rushed. The visuals are a big part of what makes a show like this compelling.

If you watch The Boys and have not seen Gen V, there is certainly a reason to think that the story will be compelling for you. After all, this will be your first look at the new world order ahead…

Related – Get some more news on Gen V season 2 and what all is coming

What do you most want to see on Gen V season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







