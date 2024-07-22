House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Addam rides Seasmoke?

We knew entering House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 that there would be a need for dragon-riders — especially for Seasmoke. This dragon has to be considered among the most awesome in all of the Seven Kingdoms.

Of course, we don’t think that Steffon feels that way. He was the first man Rhaenyra tasked with attempting to claim the dragon but, unfortunately, he met his demise shortly after thinking that he’d actually claimed the beast. This scene was brutal, but not surprising given that we hardly knew the man.

Once Steffon was gone, the question remained — who else would claim the dragon? Well, that made itself a little more clear closer to the end of the hour. Rather than a rider trying to bond with Seasmoke, the dragon decided to make a choice instead — looking seemingly in the directly of Addam of Hull. Clearly, the dragon took note of the Velaryon blood that coursed through him, and as a result of that, it also appears as though he has found a larger purpose.

Sure, we have not seen Addam actually ride the dragon as of yet, but the promo for what lies ahead makes it pretty darn clear that Seasmoke has chosen him. Prepare accordingly.

As for another potential rider…

We do know that there is another unclaimed dragon out there, and it also still feels as though we are going to see Ulf the White get roped into this in some shape or form. Remember that he has claimed to be Targaryen, and we also think at the same time that there is a logical reason for him to reside with Rhaenyra now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

