YOU season 5 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Rest assured, a YOU season 5 is coming to Netflix and there is no reason to worry about that. Filming has been going on for some time!

If you have not heard too much about the story as of yet, this will be the final chapter of the Penn Badgley story, and one that will hopefully give a measure of closure in regards to Joe Goldberg’s past and present. It seems like he has found a way to bury a lot of his past thanks to Kate. He may be able to move forward and embrace all sides of himself … which is really bad news for just about everyone else.

Now, we know that there are those out there suggesting that season 5 could premiere by the end of the year, and we would love nothing more than to make that happen. However, at the same exact time we have our fair share of caution in regards to this. Netflix shows do tend to take a long time to get premiere dates, and we also know that nothing is official until the powers-that-be state that it is so.

With all of this in mind, we do tend to think that the worst-case scenario for this show is that we see it by some point in the spring. There is a good chance that the show is back before then, but it is certainly hard to imagine it later than this. It does not benefit Netflix to have a long break for a show like this; the longer it is off, the harder it will be for viewers to remember everything that did transpire in the past. At the very least, this is something that they actually need to be thinking about.

