Squid Game season 3: Has it really been filmed already?

We’re certainly aware that Squid Game season 2 is one of the most-anticipated shows of the entire year, and all signs seem to suggest it will be surfacing in December.

With that being said, is there also a chance that a season 3 will be coming before too long after the fact. It may be crazy to think, but it is actually possible if you are to believe some reports that are out there.

Some of the initial reports about season 3 came from Korean news outlet OSEN, who claimed that the two seasons combined had around 13 episodes and they would be released in batches. Also, that filming for both may already be done now — hence, the reason why shooting took as long as it did.

Now, the question is how much you buy into some of this reporting. We do tend to think there is a good chance of this, mostly because Netflix would likely feel confident in the show’s future to allow two seasons to film at the same time. Also, we’re sure that they would appreciate having two seasons in a short amount of time as opposed to a rather huge break in the middle.

As for each season potentially being so short…

Is it really that big of a deal? We do not tend to think so, given that a lot of shows these days are opting for a similar approach of only having around 6-7 episodes per season. The most important thing is just that there is a lot of substance in the content we’re getting. If that happens, we don’t tend to think episode count matters as much. Let’s just hope that the story does match the insane amount of hype that’s been out there for this show for a really long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

