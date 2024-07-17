Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Based on everything that Netflix has said already, all signs do point to Squid Game season 2 premiering at some point in 2024. With that in mind, why not get more into some possible scenarios here?

Based on some of what star Lee Jung-jae said while promoting The Acolyte, it appears as though the earliest you could see the show back is December … which really means the difference between that and the worst-case scenario is just a matter of weeks. It’s pretty rare to not have much variance this far out from a show being back!

With all of this being said, we do have an answer as to what a worst-case scenario for Squid Game season 2 could really be here — one where the show comes back around Christmas, but only for half the episodes and you have to wait a month or two to see the rest. Now, we should note that splitting up seasons of certain shows is not the worst thing in the world, and it is honestly a thing that Netflix is doing more and more these days. It would just be tough for a series like this that has already been off the air for years.

For now, though, we can take some solace in simply know that we are months away from actually diving into Gi-hun’s story again, and it is our feeling that a new trailer or teaser will be out by the early fall. After all, why wait later than that? One of the objectives here has to be that you find a way to not just get people excited, but have them stay that way for months on end. The expectations for Squid Game at this point have to be to either shatter records or get close to it, given what we saw back in season 1.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

