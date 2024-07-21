The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: House of the Dragon tie?

Is there a chance that a premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 will be attached to House of the Dragon? At this point, we would understand if there are some out there asking about this.

After all, just consider the following for a moment: Once the George R.R. Martin adaptation wraps up for the season, how many other big-name shows are there on HBO the rest of the year? It makes some sense to strike while the iron is hot and with that, use one of the bigger shows that you have in order to promote the others.

Now, this is where we do have to cast a little bit of doubt on the possibility. Given that The White Lotus is not even done with work in Bangkok as of yet, there is no reason to think the network will be announcing a premiere date in the immediate future — even if airing a start date before a House of the Dragon episode makes some sense. The absolutely earliest we’d be able to see it is in January, and even that is not a guarantee — and unless you are Apple TV+ with Severance, you are not revealing a date so far in advance.

Beyond just waiting for season 3 to arrive, the other part of it that is difficult right now is the sheer absence of major details in terms of what lies ahead. Nobody is really saying all that much, other than us knowing that there is a great cast led by Walton Goggins as well as the return of Natasha Rothwell, who was last a part of the first season. Hopefully, she is our continuity from a past season, which was a part of what made season 2 fun courtesy of Tanya.

