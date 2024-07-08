The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now so firmly into July 2024, where does that leave us when it comes to The White Lotus season 3 over at HBO? The series is coming back for more, but it is still a question of when.

So what can we share for now? Let’s start off here by simply noting the following: The cast for this season have already spent months filming it in Thailand, and at this point, we do tend to think that the focus is shifting more towards the editors and post-production team. They will likely take their time to ensure that things are as perfect as possible before the next step, which is getting everything ready and good-to-go for the premiere.

Because there is still so much work to be done, though, it feels unlikely that anything more is going to be revealed this month. Instead, it is our sentiment that we could be waiting until close to the end of the year to get more insight on this! There is a chance season 3 premieres in January or February, but it is far from confirmed. We just personally think that the show will be back before another huge hit in The Last of Us, and January is a time where a lot of huge hits have aired over the years.

In addition to wanting news on the premiere date, it would also be nice to know more about the story, especially since almost nothing has been said. Mike White said around the end of season 2 that the next batch of episodes could revolve around religion and spirituality, but that was a long time ago when those comments were made. How much may have changed since? We are left to wonder…

