Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, July 22, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We obviously want a lot more of the crime drama, and it would be preferable to have a lot of it sooner rather than later.

Insofar as news goes today, though, let’s just say that we’ve got a mixture of good and bad. Where do we start? Well, the natural place is by noting that (unfortunately) there is no installment on the air tonight. The good news, however, is that production is underway! The cast and crew returned to set last week, and it is the hope now that we’re going to be getting at least a few announcements on what’s ahead between now and the October 14 premiere.

So what could the network announce? It would be nice to get news on a guest star or two; or, if there is going to be some sort of small crossover between this and the NCIS: Tony & Ziva spin-off show. Admittedly, it is going to be hard for the entire team to pull off something too substantial here, largely due to the fact that the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series is shooting at the same time in Europe. If there is some sort of tie-in, it would probably happen remotely.

The only thing that we’re not expecting to be revealed between now and October is the official status of Katrina Law on the show coming up. Jessica Knight departed the team seemingly to take a job at Camp Pendleton, but this does not mean she will have it forever! Even if Knight is not in the premiere, we honestly wouldn’t be that shocked if she found her way back a handful of episodes into the season. It could be a way to give everyone time to miss her even more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

