NCIS season 22 filming: New Wilmer Valderrama tease!

If you did not know already for whatever reason, production on NCIS season 22 is officially underway! Why not rejoice in that? Over the next several months there are going to be a lot of new stories filmed featuring many of your favorite characters, and we are eager to get a handful of different teases featuring a lot of them now.

If you head over to the official Instagram of star Wilmer Valderrama, you can see what we would describe as a fun little behind-the-scenes tease featuring a letter addressed to Nick Torres. Is this a clue of something to come, or just a way to generate buzz? The jury is still out on that, but we’re certainly curious! Obviously, it would be great for Torres to have a much larger arc, and it was pretty difficult for that to happen when you consider that the most recent season only had ten episodes. At the moment, it is our sentiment that we’re probably going to get somewhere between 20-22 episodes moving forward.

So what else do we know is coming here? Well, the #1 mystery pertains to whether or not Katrina Law will be back as Jessica Knight, and everyone is keeping their cards close to the vest. Law’s most-recent posts on social media show her with a brighter hair color, which could lead you to believe that she either isn’t filming yet or is not coming back. However, remember that 1) Knight could go for a brighter shade if she’s out in California or 2) Law could have taken these photos before filming started and is trying to throw people off the scent. Don’t read too much into it!

One thing we do at least know with confidence is that season 22 of NCIS is coming in October, and we do think that a lot of what we love about the show will be coming back once more.

