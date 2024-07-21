Snowpiercer season 4 episode 2: ‘The Sting of Survival’

As you prepare to see Snowpiercer season 4 episode 2 on AMC next week, do you want to learn a little more on what is ahead?

First things first, we should note that the next episode is titled “The Sting of Survival,” and of course we’re curious already about what is coming. How can we not? There is potential for this story to move in some pretty unique directions now that we’ve seen the story move substantially forward. Melanie in particular could be front and center for a lot of the story that is coming, and we are excited to see what a lot of that will look like.

Below, you can check out the full Snowpiercer season 4 episode 2 synopsis right now:

Milius and his Animal Squad storm the train; Melanie realizes something is wrong and shuts the vault doors to the engine; when Ben’s life is threatened, Melanie surrenders the engine.

Of course, our concern moving into episode 2 is not fundamentally that different from what it was during the premiere — are viewers really going to be attuned as to what is going on in this world anymore. The series had a really difficult road to get back on the air, though to be fair, they also did not have much of a choice in a lot of it due to TNT opting not to air the final season. We do tend to think that there is a lot of work here to be done to get some of these characters a deserved ending — and who knows exactly how a lot of that particular process will play out? Seeing the story evolve here is certainly going to be a big part of what makes everything so intriguing from here on out, as we don’t think the writers are going to be beholden to any particular ending.

Now, let’s just hope that no major lives are lost along the way…

