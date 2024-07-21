Land of Women season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The finale

In just a couple of days on Apple TV+, you are going to be seeing Land of Women season 1 episode 6 — the finale is almost here! This is a story that is going to obviously have some huge moments for Eva Longoria and the rest of the cast, but there is also another big question you have to think about already: Why is the series ending so soon? How are we here already?

No matter what happens, we certainly think there is going to be drama … and we are absolutely curious to see how all of it ends! Will there be a cliffhanger, or a tease for something more down the road? Anything feels possible but for now, we should note that there is no official renewal out there.

Below, you can see the full Land of Women season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Season Finale. An unexpected visit forces Gala to make the most important decision of her life.

Obviously, Apple is not giving you too much in the way of news other than that Gala is at a major crossroads. Most of the story could revolve around that, and the last thing that the streamer wants to do is spoil anything further here. The shorter season has made it so that there is a certain amount of urgency across the board.

If you do want to see the show gain more traction…

Well, the simplest thing we can really say for now is just to advise more of your friends and family to watch! The larger the total audience is for a show like this, the more likely we’re going to be seeing more of it in some shape or form down the line.

