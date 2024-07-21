Presumed Innocent episode 8 (finale): If Rusty is not guilty…

Are you prepared to see the Presumed Innocent finale in just a matter of days? Obviously, front and center here will be the verdict. Did Rusty really kill Carolyn?

Well, if you read the book or saw the film, you already have a clear answer to this. However, the producers have already said that there is no guarantee that the show is going to follow that blueprint at all! They may go in an entirely different direction and after all this hype, we anticipate that they will.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

Because of everything that we’ve already said, the biggest question that we really have at this point is rather simple. What if Rusty ends up being not guilty? What does his future look like? We know there is only one episode left but honestly, there is a lot of meat on this metaphorical bone here.

After all, consider the fact that multiple physical confrontations have been brought up in court, and that is in addition to his well-documented affair. Even if Rusty is not a killer, he is still not a good person by all accounts. Is this someone really qualified to prosecute anyone moving forward? We do think that a reckoning, one way or another, could be coming, and it is something that we are pretty curious to explore.

Could Rusty’s fate be brought into season 2?

That depends, as it appears as though season 2 is going to be for the most part its own, separate story. Yet, at the same time we tend to think it is important to note that if that season is also set in the same place, wouldn’t Rusty be mentioned? Is there still a chance a character or two turns up who is familiar? These are things the producers may be thinking about already.

Related – Get more news on the Presumed Innocent finale now — did Kyle kill Carolyn?

What do you most want to see on the Presumed Innocent finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







