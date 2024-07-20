Presumed Innocent episode 8 (finale): Did Kyle kill Carolyn?

In just a matter of days from now the Presumed Innocent finale is going to be here, and with that, the big question is obvious. Who killed Carolyn? There is still a wide array of possible suspects, and we all just has to put on our tinfoil hats as we start to think a lot of this over!

With that in mind, why not go ahead and talk about Kyle as a possibility? Is there any chance at all that he is responsible for Carolyn’s death?

Let’s start things off here by looking at the motive. Rusty and Barbara’s son knew about the affair and was close to Carolyn’s house the night that she died. Later on, we saw him trying to dispose of the bike. He is someone who clearly seems to be emotionally impacted by the state of his family, and it does feel like there’s a good chance that whoever killed her did it for emotional reasons.

While this may be a compelling idea, there is an important counter-argument to make — given that we’re talking here about someone so young, is he really capable of covering his tracks? This is where we do expand the theory somewhat to consider another possibility: Whether or not Barbara knows what Kyle did and is actively covering it up. That may explain the stress she’s under, and also why she has not left Rusty entirely as of yet — she could be desperate to try and at least keep the family together for now given the instability around her son.

For those who are not aware, in the original source material (spoiler alert!) Barbara is the killer. Having it be Kyle now could be a way to honor that, while also doing something slightly different.

Do you think that Kyle killed Carolyn on Presumed Innocent?

