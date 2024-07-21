When Calls the Heart season 12 trailer: When to expect it

As many of you may be aware at this point, When Calls the Heart season 12 is currently in production — so what does the future hold?

Well, we do have at least an approximate sense of when the show’s future could hold, especially when it comes to a premiere date. If Hallmark wants to keep the same pattern from season 11, it means that we will see Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast back in April. From there, we should also be able to figure out when we see a trailer, right?

Well, at least for the time being we can come up with a few somewhat-casual estimates! At present, it feels like the most logical time for us to see a trailer would be around February of next year — that way, it could be promoted during season 3 of The Way Home. There is certainly a lot that can be featured within such a trailer, including the big question as to what sort of secret is coming out about Jack’s past. Elizabeth was seemingly blindsided by the reveal in the finale and yet, we have a hard time thinking that it is something altogether nefarious. This is a show that is meant to be hopeful and inspiring; we don’t think that it is all of a sudden going to start speaking ill of the dead. Why would it go that far out of character?

Beyond just revealing any potential secrets from Jack, we’re sure that a trailer will update us on Hope Valley and potentially give us a slightly better sense of what’s happening with Lucas now as the Governor. We don’t think that there’s going to be any sort of major change from last season, at least when it comes to him trying to make the territory better. How he can really do that remains the mystery.

