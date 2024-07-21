The Acolyte season 2 renewal: What does creator know?

Given that we are just days removed from The Acolyte season 1 finale airing on Disney+, we are not too surprised about the state of things. After all, it is pretty rare that a show gets renewed during its run, and it is typically just reserved for some of the bigger shows that are on the air.

So has creator Leslye Headland actually heard anything at the moment? In a word, no. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner confirms as much. She also explained that after spending so much time on season 1, she has taken a little bit of a break:

“You have to take a break … Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte — just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out, and the story can’t start that way.’”

If there is a season 2, the hope is that the news will come out by the end of the year. That is the only way we imagine that there being something ready to air within the first 6-8 months of 2026, which we imagine would be the target premiere date. Obviously, it would be great if there is something that surfaces before then, but it is hard to be confident with the current state of TV, where just about every episode under the sun seems to take forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Acolyte, including other discussion on what the story could be

What do you most want to see moving into a potential The Acolyte season 2?

Do you think we will hear news in the coming days? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







