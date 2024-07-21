Grantchester season 9 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS you are going to have a chance to see Grantchester season 9 episode 7 — and it is fair to say this one matters a great deal.

After all, think about what all is left — or rather, just how little is left when it comes to the story this season. There are only two more installments until things are over for the year. There will be a season 10 down the road, so you don’t have to worry about that. Yet, there are still of course questions as to what Alphy and Geordie are going to be up against before that point. This is a show that does love its drama, and we absolutely think there is a good bit more coming.

Want to set the stage a little further? Well, without further ado go ahead and check out the official Grantchester season 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

Alphy is stunned to discover that a woman he knows has gone missing. When her friend is later brutally murdered, Alphy and Geordie race to find the answers.

One of the things that is absolutely important about the remainder of this season is getting a chance to know Alphy further, and this story could be a unique way to do that. There is a chance, in a way, to reflect on who he is by relation to the people he knows. We’re excited to see how all of this comes about, let alone how exactly the story is going to conclude.

Is there a chance that this episode carries into the finale?

We’d argue that there is at least a small chance but at the same time, we’re also not sure that this is some requirement for a series like this. We’ve seen on multiple occasions them not do something like that, so with this series in particular it is really just a matter of finding the right story to tell at the right time.

