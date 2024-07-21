Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 7/21?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Of course, at this point it is abundantly clear that the interest in more of the show is high. As for whether or not we’re going to get it, that is 100% a totally different question for now.

Alas, here is the answer: There is still a long wait ahead. The Western drama is not back as of yet and as of right now, we’re stuck waiting until November to see it. If there is a silver lining, it is that production is still underway, and that everyone is doing whatever they can in order to ensure that the remainder of the story is perfect.

What’s going to happen over the next few months is not all that complicated, all things considered. Everyone on board the show is going to try make the best episodes possible, and as more gets filmed, the post-production team will work to perfect it on the other side. This is a fairly well-oiled machine at this point, so we don’t think there is any reason to believe that the remainder of the series will not be ready in time to air later this year.

The big question story-wise is obviously tied to the fate of one John Dutton, who may have to be killed off due to the departure of Kevin Costner from the series. How else do you remove a character that iconic from the question? If this happens, then you also need to figure out how it happens and beyond just that, whether there is going to be some sort of metaphorical wrestling match for the future of the ranch. It is pretty darn easy at this point to predict that things are going to get extremely messy the rest of the way.

