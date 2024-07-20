The Boys season 5: Will A-Train, Queen Maeve return?

The Boys season 5 is going to be the final chapter at Prime Video and with that in mind, there is so much to consider. This show has built up a really deep bench of great characters over the years, and we do tend to think that some will be back in order to see the series off.

For the sake of this article, though, why not talk two former members of the Seven who are still out there? First, you have A-Train, who is in the wind (and just saw his origin-story movie canceled). Then, you also have Queen Maeve, who lost her powers and was last scene back in the season 3 finale.

So will there be appearances from these two moving forward? We’ll start by saying that A-Train feels like a slam dunk. Given that he still has his powers, he is incredibly useful to a lot of the heroes. Also, he really can’t hide now that Supes have been deputized by Homelander and/or Vought. The best thing he can do is try and keep his family safe.

As for Maeve, show boss Eric Kripke said years ago that he can’t imagine the show ending without her being back in some form. She’s had a chance to live a normal life with Elena but at the same time, we can easily imagine her wanting to be involved in some sort of plan to stop Homelander once and for all. Because she has been gone from the show for a while, though, we don’t think that you can view this as anywhere near as much of a guarantee.

Given that filming for The Boys season 5 does not start until November, we do tend to think we’ll be waiting for a good while to get any answers. For now, patience is required…

Do you think we will see A-Train and Queen Maeve back on The Boys season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

