What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: SDCC reveal?

The wait for news on a What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date has already been long, but are we close to the end?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say on the subject — come Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, there will be a panel discussion for the show at the prestigious Hall H. If there was ever a great opportunity to learn more about what is ahead, this is it!

What we know is that this panel is coming at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, and the description (per Deadline) goes as follows: “Join cast and producers for a high-spirited conversation and be among the first to see a brand-new episode from the sixth and final season of the FX comedy series.”

Is this the most in-depth tease ever for what is coming up? Hardly, but we do think that there is still a lot to look forward to if you attend — you’re getting to see a full episode! This is the sort of thing that gives us hope that a premiere date will be announced, even if the stories do not air until later this year or even early 2025. A lot is still on the table when it comes to that.

What can you expect in terms of the story?

Well, a good bit of it will inevitably revolve around seeing if Guillermo will be able to find a new dream after deciding that he does not want to be a vampire. We do tend to think that the likes of Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and the vampire Colin Robinson will still be around, but how their stories impact his own remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

