Ghosts season 4 spoilers: The story of a death?

One of the great things about Ghosts season 4 coming up is the wide array of opportunities to could present to its characters. After all, the longer the show goes, the more likely we will get to learn everything about some of the spirits … including how some of them died.

So, who could be getting a little more of a spotlight moving forward? Think in terms of Sasappis! This is a character we know a good bit about, but there are still some major questions that nonetheless remain. After all, despite everything we know about him, you still have to wonder what actually happened with him to be in the position he now is in.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Joe Port had to say about what could be coming:

“We’ve been talking a lot about [revealing the cause of] Sas’ death, and we have something that we like. I wouldn’t be surprised if we got into that [next] season.”

Does this mean that we’re going to get a spotlight on the character in the early going? Probably not, and mostly because this is not something that the writers need to rush things along. Instead, the start of the new season will probably be spent focusing a little bit more on what happens in regards to Isaac. He was at the center of the epic season 3 finale cliffhanger and obviously, you do need to spend a little bit of time figuring out and exploring what happened there. If not, are you really giving the story its proper due? We’re not sure that you are!

Ultimately, season 4 of Ghosts is going to have a far larger episode order. By virtue of that, it should be easy to explore all sorts of good things.

