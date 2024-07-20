Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 20, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are eager to get more of the late-night series, let’s just say that we more than understand.

Alas, we can’t exactly sit here and profess that there is an overwhelming amount of good news around the corner. After all, there is no new episode on the air tonight! While we know there are plans for the late-night series to return this fall, you may not hear a lot more about the show until we get pretty close to that.

Do we understand some out there who desperately wish the show would change things up in light of everything that has happened in the news the last month? Absolutely but as so many of you out there may know, nothing is ever that simple. It is really hard to get a show to change everything around on the fly with such a big cast and crew, especially when a lot of them have already booked some other plans for the summer.

For now, at least you can celebrate the fact that there is SO much to be excited about when the series returns in either late September or early October. With this being the iconic 50th season of the show, almost every single episode will feel like an event. we imagine that there are going to be a lot of great tributes to what we’ve seen over the years, and maybe even a few hosts who represent the series’ history.

Of course, there is also an enormous 50th anniversary special set for 2025 — there may not be too much out there about it yet, but we tend to think it is going to be relatively similar to what we got when there was a 40th anniversary special in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







