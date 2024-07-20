Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez on co-stars

Just in case you wanted a reason to smile today when it comes to Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez has you covered.

In a new post on Instagram leading up to her birthday, the actress, singer, and recent Emmy nominee shared an image of herself alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside the following caption: “Upon reflection I realize with my birthday coming up, 32. I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift. That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Just in case you needed a reminder of how much Selena loves her co-stars, this is very-much it. They all have formed a really tight bond since production first started. Given all that she has accomplished in her career in such a short period of time, we imagine it is hard to find people who can still share decades’ worth of showbiz and life wisdom with her. Steve and Marty can! They’ve been at this forever and have also been friends an extremely long time.

Rest assured that moving into season 4 of Only Murders, all three of these actors are going to have plenty of time together. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver will be working to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), while also learning that a major Hollywood studio wants to turn their lives into a movie. As you would imagine, there is so much comedic potential that could come from this. We just hope that you are ready to dive in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building season 4, including a new teaser

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4, especially from Selena Gomez?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







