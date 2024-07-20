Superman & Lois season 4 trailer drop date revealed

As so many of you may know, Superman & Lois season 4 is going to be the final one over at The CW — and yeah, it’ll be emotional. How can it not be? This is an incredible adaptation of the comic that does a great job of showcasing all sides of Clark Kent. It is nuanced, thought-provoking, and in a perfect world, of course it would have gone on for longer.

Yet, this is obviously a TV landscape these days where shows only last so long, and there are two other major mitigating factors here. Take, for starters, the simple fact that The CW is shifting away from shows like this and moving towards Canadian co-productions. Meanwhile, DC Comics is looking to create a new universe, and we don’t think they want any other live-action Superman shows out there alongside their movies.

So while there may not be a full Superman & Lois trailer out there yet, we do have what we’d consider to be the next-best thing: A date for when you could end up seeing it. In a new teaser (watch here), you get a strong indication that it is coming on July 27, which more than likely means it is tied to San Diego Comic-Con. That’s hardly a surprise and it is smart!

The only thing that we can ask for here is that the Tyler Hoechlin series really does receive a genuine amount of support for its final episodes, and that it did manage to pull off what it hoped to despite having some budget limitations. We know there is a smaller cast, but one of the major full-time additions is Michael Cudlitz and his version of Lex Luthor. Given what we know about him, this is a somewhat different version of the guy from what we’ve seen in other forms before.

The final season will officially arrive on October 17; you have a little time to prepare.

