Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date hints, timeslot revealed

While we may still be waiting to get something official when it comes to a Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date at The CW, there is something more we can share — think a timeslot!

Today, the network revealed during their upfront presentation that the Tyler Hoechlin led superhero show will kick off its final ten episodes moving into Thursday nights this fall. There is no precise premiere date yet but if past schedules are an indicator, it is fair to anticipate the show will be back within the couple of weeks of October. It will be joined on the schedule by The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

For those unaware, we know already that the fourth and final season will feature a much smaller full cast than we’ve had in the past, but at the same time you are going to have Michael Cudlitz around full-time as Lex Luthor. From the get-go it was clear that this would be the final chapter, with the reason being tied both to budgets and then also DC moving forward with a new Superman movie. We are seeing already that they want to try to limit the amount of live-action versions of similar properties, which has absolutely been done in the past at the same time.

Even if we know that we are close to the end of the road when it comes to Superman & Lois, at the same time, we are hopeful that it will go down in the history of comic-book adaptations in a great way. After all, this is one of the best overall adaptations that we’ve had for the comics in quite some time, and it actually did a great job of nailing both Superman as well as Clark Kent. We know that in general, we tend to see situations where just one thing or the other is highlighted and not both.

