Dancing with the Stars 33: Are changes coming behind the scenes?

We are still several weeks away from learning who is going to be taking part on Dancing with the Stars season 33. However, is it clear that some changes are coming to the behind-the-scenes mechanics of the show?

According to a new report from Deadline, some new protocols could be implemented to the franchise all over the world following an ongoing Strictly Come Dancing scandal in the UK, where there have been allegations of improper behavior by multiple professional dancers over the years. The proper treatment of the contestants is under scrutiny, and as a result the BBC is making changes to how rehearsals are handled, including making sure that there are production staffers on place to monitor what is happening during training and rehearsals.

While there are some standards already in place here in America, a BBC Studios spokesperson noted to the aforementioned publication that “all territories regularly share, and deploy, learnings and best practices via BBC Studios’ global team of flying producers … The new measures being introduced in the UK on Strictly Come Dancing will contribute to this ongoing dialogue and we’ll continue to work with local broadcasters to ensure that stringent contributor welfare processes are at the heart of all versions of the show.”

Ultimately, what a lot of pros and stars alike have to realize over the course of the show is that it is a funny, silly celebration of dance. We know that there is a financial skin in the game here — especially for pros, where teaching is their way of life and you want to show that your contestants are improving. However, there are a lot of right or wrong ways in order to do that.

