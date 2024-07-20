Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6: Peyton List on Tory’s mindset

There are of course a handful of different things to wonder about entering Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 airing this fall. Where do we start here, though? Well, a good starting-off point would be discussing where Tory really stands.

We know that in a lot of ways, it is pretty stunning that she chose to re-join Cobra Kai and her former mentor in John Kreese. However, she is also in an extremely vulnerable place emotionally. Just remember that she lost her mom, who she had been fighting to help for most of the series. Nobody else in the karate world seems to understand, and it feels to her that she’s not top priority for either Daniel or Johnny. With Kreese, that feels different.

Speaking to TVLine, Peyton List gives some more context to what is going on here, but also sets the stage for what else is coming:

“The loss changes everything … I think it definitely does push Tory into the way that she does end up going. I think experiencing that loss puts her in this mindset of, ‘I have to look out for myself. Daniel is going to look out for his daughter and his family, ultimately, and he’s not gonna look out for me. I need to get this captain spot in order to have a win in my life and to actually achieve something now that I have nothing.’”

For now, we are still cautiously optimistic that we are going to be seeing Tory find her way back to her friends, but it is not going to be easy. Also, it will take work on their end to make that happen!

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

