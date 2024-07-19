Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Daniel’s identity crisis?

As we start to look towards Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 on Netflix this November, is there a different sort of story for Daniel ahead?

If there is one thing that we’ve learned about Ralph Macchio’s character already this season, it is that he’s the sort of guy who is not always in touch with his feelings — or handles them the right way. He represses a lot of stuff, and that could easily happen now with what is going on with Mr. Miyagi. After all, for years this guy was his hero, and he modeled most of his adult life on his teachings. So, what happens when he learns that he had some secrets that he kept from his star pupil? It may send Daniel down a road where he starts to question almost everything.

Speaking to TVLine about the story that is coming up here, executive producer Hayden Schlossberg had the following to say:

“Daniel has, from the very beginning of the series, tried to emulate Mr. Miyagi and tried to teach Miyagi-Do philosophy to the next generation, and the big issue has been [that] his mentor isn’t there to help him in that quest … When he finds information about Mr. Miyagi’s past that doesn’t sync up with the man he knew, it throws him. It puts Daniel in a bad headspace at a time when the students need him the most. As the season goes on, he’s going to learn more and more, and we’ll find out whether it’s something that alleviates him or makes it even worse.”

Could you argue that this led to him not being able to handle the Tory Nichols situation the right away? Maybe, but we also tend to think that this is a little more complicated than that. There were a lot of components that went into some of those choices, and he has to live directly with the consequences at the Sekai Taikai.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

