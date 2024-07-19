Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: Another Karate Kid cameo?

For those who have not heard, the second part of Cobra Kai season 6 is now coming even earlier than expected — think November 15. What does that mean? Well, consider it a chance to learn infinitely more about some of these characters, but also a chance to see so much more of the Sekai Taikai. Given that the first part of the season ended with characters arriving in Barcelona to complete, it is clear that more is coming in the near future.

So will this international tournament mean that there’s a chance for some other fun cameos from the larger Karate Kid universe? Let’s just say that it is possible for now.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, executive producer Josh Heald made it clear that you would see at least some other familiar face before the series wraps up:

We cannot confirm who, but yes, there’s at least one more “Karate Kid” legacy cast member coming back for the next couple of parts.

What does this mean? Well, there could be another appearance from someone you’ve seen before, but there’s also a chance that you will have someone we’ve never seen before on the show. Obviously, Hilary Swank is the person at the top of a lot of people’s lists and we understand why. Not only is she an A-lister, but she got her first big break being a part of The Next Karate Kid. Everyone is being pretty coy on whether or not we will actually see her, so we want to believe that is a hopeful sign?

In the end, we do have faith the we’re going to get a fun outcome. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope, shall we?

