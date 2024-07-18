Cobra Kai season 6 episode 5: Peyton List on Tory Nichols decision

Following the events of Cobra Kai season 6 episode 5, it is understandable if you have a few major questions. Where do we start?

Well, one of the biggest ones at the moment has to be tied to what’s happening with Tory Nichols — how can it not? At the end of the episode, we saw her make the decision to step away from Daniel, Johnny, and Miyagi-do; instead, she tracked down her former mentor in John Kreese and moving into the Sekai Taikai, she is now back with Cobra Kai. This comes on the heels of her mother’s death, and also her not being allowed to compete at her current dojo due to the tragic emotional situation she was in.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Cobra Kai discussion!

So what does Tory think that she can get out of being back with Cobra Kai again? Well, Peyton List has a pretty simple answer to that to Collider:

That’s a really good question. I think what she can get from him is being his number one, and she can’t be anyone else’s number one.

Also, she may currently have the thought that Kreese really cares about her and while he may in some twisted form, it’s also for his own self-serving needs. He legitimately thinks that violence can be the best answer and being on the offensive constantly is the way to win at life. We certainly think that all of this is going to come to a head in the second part of season 6, but we do personally still believe in Tory. With the way in which this show goes, it’s hard to imagine that she is going to be away from Miyagi-do and some of its members for a long span of time.

Related – The return date for Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 has been officially moved up!

What did you think about the events of Cobra Kai season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







