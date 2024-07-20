Elsbeth season 2: Do we have an episode count now?

We know that Elsbeth season 2 is coming to CBS this fall, but do you want to hear more about the exact amount of episodes we’re going to see? Let’s just say there is more good news to share on that.

According to a new report from TVLine, it does appear as though the plan here is to give us a good 20 episodes of the Carrie Preston mystery show over the course of the 2024-25 season. That is a significant increase from season 1, not that this comes as much of a surprise. After all, the first season had restrictions in terms of how much it could do because of the strikes of 2023, but we nonetheless do think that the show made the most out of a short run and became a pretty instant hit! There is plenty of reason to think that there will be even more big numbers moving into the fall.

Now, one of the great benefits that comes with this larger order will of course be an opportunity to include a number of great guest stars across the map, and then also chances to learn more about Elsbeth herself. We’re not saying that we’re going to meet her son on-screen or anything like that, but at the very least, you’re going to have a chance to see some more captivating mysteries.

One other thing that we are curious about this season is, of course, how CBS is going to eventually try to market a lineup of this show alongside Matlock, which is another series with strong murder-mystery vibes and a notable star. In general, we do think that both of these shows really provide something that a lot of people are courting, and that is bringing you back to a certain era of television where lighthearted mystery shows were really the most important thing on.

