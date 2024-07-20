Tracker season 2: Are we getting a 22-episode season?

Given that Tracker was one of the breakout hits on CBS last season, we’re not surprised the network would want a lot of it moving forward.

So how much are we talking about here? Well, based on early evidence, it does appear as though we’re getting a total number of episodes that at one time, felt like it could become a thing of the past.

According to a report from TVLine, the current plan here is to deliver a 22-episode season moving forward for the Justin Hartley drama, which means that there could be a lot of unique stories and also a chance for some great guest stars. We know that there are plans already for there to be more of Jensen Ackles as Russell and also Melissa Roxburgh as Dory, which makes sense given the end of the first season featured more family secrets being potentially revealed. (We should also note that there is a chance to see more of Sofia Pernas at some point here, as well.)

As for Tracker’s Sunday-night companion in The Equalizer, nothing has been formally stated as of yet. However, we’re hoping for something within the 18-20 range. If we get more than that, it would be a thrill. However, for whatever reason the Queen Latifah show has never done as many episodes as its Sunday-night companion, so we are trying our best to set expectations accordingly.

Are we aware that not everyone loves super-long episode orders? Sure, but there is still a really great value in having semi-procedural stories on the air. They come from a place of comfort, one that allows us to see the same characters for a significant chunk of the year. A big part of television does come from escapism, and allowing us a chance to see people week in and week out.

