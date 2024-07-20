Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: EP on death of Tory’s mom

As we do prepare to see Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 over on Netflix, it does appear as though the death of Tory’s mom will be front and center. After all, this is really the tragic catalyst that pushes so many other stories into motion!

If you need to get a broader sense of what we are talking about here, it just goes a little bit like this. The death of this character causes Tory to grow distant from her friends and when Daniel learns about it, the decision is made to not let her continue fighting. She wanted to use karate as a way to get through her grief, and this drove her decision to eventually defect to Cobra Kai. She and John Kreese do have a history, and we know that nobody channels anger quite like him.

So why did the writers choose to have the character die at this point? Let’s just say that it was something that was in the works for a long time. Speaking to Screen Rant, here is what executive producer Josh Heald had to say on the subject:

… We always knew that [her] mom would go, we didn’t know exactly when, but we knew we wanted it to be at a crucial moment for her character. It wasn’t just something that’s happening and we’re cutting to that and seeing a more traditional melodrama about a kid going through something. We wanted it to have the Cobra Kai gasoline and the sparks that come with that. This was the worst possible time that this could have happened, which made it the best possible time to do it. And it it just becomes the the alchemy of putting together the recipe in the writers room about when and why and how, and the pieces of the puzzle have to fit together.

By having it be the lead-up to part 2, we could see more of the anger and hurt that comes with this. However, at the same time there’s also the chance here to explore more of what happens as other characters try to figure out how to be there for her. We do think there is a chance Tory re-joins her friends in due time, but it will not be easy.

