Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, July 19, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Of course, it makes so much sense to want more of the Donnie Wahlberg drama soon. There are still eight more episodes to go in the series, and all of them have already been filmed.

With all of this in mind, it does feel right to go ahead and wonder the following: Why are we still waiting? What is the network doing to us? Well, the simple answer is the same thing they always have when it comes to a show like this: Making us wait until the standard start time for the season.

If you did not catch our drift already, there is no new Blue Bloods on the air tonight. There will not be one until we get closer to the end of October! We obviously know that there is some really great stuff coming, but the powers-that-be are in no real hurry to make a lot of that happen so that they can air the show alongside all of the others in their lineup.

Because all of the show has already been filmed, we are now in the relatively unfortunate position where there will probably not be much in the way of teases shared for the next few weeks. The earliest thing we imagine we could see is some sort of trailer, which could come out as early as September. The question there just becomes how much the network really wants to share, largely due to the fact that this is not a series that historically has been all about giving major scoop on what lies ahead. Instead, the bulk of their promos have just been family dinners and one-off quotes from Frank Reagan.

Related – See some more news right now on Blue Bloods, including the official premiere date for the final episodes

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 when it arrives to CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







