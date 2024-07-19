Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, July 19, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Absolutely, we’d love nothing more than to see the show back sooner rather than later.

Well, within this article it feels like there is both good and bad news to share. The good news is that it does appear as thought filming may be underway to some extent. However, the bad news is that you will not be seeing a new episode tonight. You’re going to be waiting for a good while to see that play out! The plan is to bring the show back in October, and there will be a story that is far more substantial than anything that you had over the course of season 2.

So what sort of scenes is the Fire Country cast going to be shooting for the new season? Of course, we have about a million different questions when it comes to that, but our sentiment is that a lot of it is going to start with us having a chance to learn a little bit more about what happened with Gabriela’s wedding. Is she married? Did she call it off? Getting an answer to this is paramount to defining the rest of the story.

Moving forward, we do think that there’s a good chance that we will see some sort of update on how Bode is doing post-release. There is a chance that you’re going to be seeing a time jump at some point, but that is not necessarily confirmed.

One other thing we will be watching out for

What is the future of Three Rock going to look like? With Bode no longer in the group, you could wonder if there will be less screen-time for them. However, you can argue that Manny may be far more involved with him after his recent arrest…

