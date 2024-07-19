Snowpiercer season 4 video: Get prepared for the premiere!

We know that it has been a really long time coming and yet, this weekend Snowpiercer season 4 is finally here. Are you ready to dive in?

Now, there is of course so much that we can say about the next chapter of the story, with one of the biggest parts of it being that it is the final one. There will be answers to some of the show’s mysteries, but will there actually be happiness for our heroes? Well, there is at least a certain amount of hope for that. (Let’s just cross our fingers that everyone even remembers what happened on the last season, since it HAS been so long.)

Now, what better way to set the stage than to see a small sneak peek? If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that does seemingly give you a sense of what lies ahead for one character — just know that there is so much more danger coming beyond this and you should absolutely be prepared in advance.

Now, for the premiere in particular, we also have a synopsis that does a good job of setting the stage further:

The Snowpiercer crew marvel as a rocket shoots through the sky, crashing nearby; Melanie sends Till and Ben to investigate; nine months later, New Eden blooms.

AMC has done a solid job of promoting their new acquisition over the past several weeks so, of course, we hope that the show does get a good ramp-up for some of the final episodes. It also nice that we’ve got at least some sort of time jump, largely so that there is a chance something new can be explored further insofar as settings go. We know that thanks to the train, this is a series that can feel claustrophobic here and there.

