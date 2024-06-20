Snowpiercer season 4 trailer: A major ‘breakthrough’ ahead?

Come July 21, the wait will finally be over, and you will have a chance to see Snowpiercer arrive at its new home in AMC. After airing on TNT for the first three years the show has changed settings, and we are going to get a story that is full of surprises and also closure.

So, do you want to see the full trailer now for the first time? If so, all you have to do is visit the link here! There is a lot of danger within, plus a potential “breakthrough” that could change everything from within the train to beyond. This show is a post-apocalyptic drama and with so many within this genre, you always have to wonder whether or not there is another way forward.

Now if you have not heard too much about the new season as of yet, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis for the premiere:

Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality.

In the end, the most important thing that the series can offer throughout this final run is produce a feeling that nobody is safe. If they can do that while building towards a satisfying conclusion, we absolutely think the season will be worth the wait. Of course, it is also our hope that being on AMC is going to allow the series to find more of an audience than it did in the past, especially with its availability on streaming. The network did not just pick up this series as a whim; they do see a road here towards profitability, and there are probably a handful of things that will be done in an effort to ensure that this happens.

What do you most want to see when Snowpiercer season 4 does premiere over on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

