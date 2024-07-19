Young Sheldon spin-off recasts role of Mandy’s brother Connor

The Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is bringing back a familiar character … but with a new face.

Without further ado, let’s get more into what we’re talking about here. According to a report from TVLine, former Disjointed actor Dougie Baldwin is set to play the series-regular role of Mandy’s brother Connor. This is a part that was played in the original show by Joseph Apollonio. Recasts are relatively common with shows like this, especially given that at the time Connor first appeared, there may not have been an inkling that this new series would be happening.

For Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Connor is described as “a talented oddball with musical prowess who still lives with his parents … Coddled by his mother, Audrey, and hassled by his father, Jim, Connor doesn’t fit in — even in his own family.” We will have to see more and more how his story plays out over time.

To go along with this character, Jessie Prez is going to be playing Ruben on the show, a guy described as a tire-shop employee “who is less than enthusiastic about the shop’s newest hire: Jim’s son-in-law, Georgie.” This could create a little more drama for Sheldon Cooper’s older brother in his new home.

If you did not know, the plan remains here for the spin-off to premiere this fall, and the hope is that it will be able to capture the same sort of viewership that Young Sheldon did. It’s not going to get close to The Big Bang Theory and in the end, that’s okay — there are not a lot of shows out there that can get anywhere close to that, and we’ve become more than aware of this over the course of time. We’re not asking this show to really do anything more than just make us laugh and stay invested in a lot of the characters we end up seeing over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

