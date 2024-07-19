Big Brother 26: Where are the live feeds, July 18?

For everyone out there who was expecting the start of Big Brother 26 live feeds here, let’s just say that we’ve got some bad news. Not only have they not shown up yet, there’s a chance that they may not for a good while.

Originally, the plan here was for the feeds to start tonight following the West Coast airing of the show and technically, that is still the case. However, coverage of the Republican National Convention has dramatically delayed the start of said West Coast airing and now, we’re in the midst of a particularly long wait, indeed…

Basically, there’s a chance that it could be after 11:15 p.m. Pacific time at this point when the feeds come on for the first time, and it may be even later depending on when the show actually flips the switch.

So what can you expect when feeds arrive? There’s a good chance that the Head of Household will have already been crowned and beyond that, we have to wait and see! What is clear is that we’re going to be seeing a lot of the game in the early stages, which means alliance-making, people feeling each other out, and also (ugh) potential showmances.

The biggest thing to remember is that both Quinn and Makensy both have advantages, but they will have received them in secret. They may not tell anyone what they have! Meanwhile, Chelsie and Cedric each are stuck in the role of mascot this week, where they cannot compete in competitions, and nor are they able to vote. However, they can still be nominated, which feels like salt in the wound.

While it absolutely stinks to miss out on feeds this early in the game, just remember this: Before a few years ago, we often missed a full week of gameplay! This not so bad, all things considered.

What do you most want to see from Big Brother 26 live feeds?

Are you frustrated already by the delay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







