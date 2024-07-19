Fallout season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario?

We know that it is going to be a long wait to see Fallout season 2 premiere over at Prime Video … but how long are we talking?

Well, the first thing to note here is pretty darn simple: Filming has yet to start, and that should be at least some sort of signal as to how long a process this is. Our hope is that over the next few months we’ll start to hear more about cameras rolling but even when they are, doesn’t it still feel like we could be waiting until 2026 to see the show back?

Let’s just go ahead and make it clear: The worst-case scenario for a Fallout season 2 is easily going to be summer 2026, and there is no other way to consider it. After all, once production does wrap up there is going to be a lot of post-production work that needs to happen! This is a show that has a lot of CGI, different locations, and elements that have to be nailed.

Do we really think that we’ll be waiting that long?

Probably not. If we had to wager a prediction here, the most likely scenario is that we’re going to see the show back in the spring of 2026, leading into the new season of The Boys in that summer. This is a fairly similar schedule to what we saw over the course of the past few months, so why change things around from it? This seems to be a winning formula … though of course it’d be awesome to see both shows back long before then. It is just hard to imagine that this is going to transpire.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2 over on Prime Video?

