The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: Worst-case scenario?

We can all take a deep breath and relax knowing that The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is going to be coming to Netflix. However, there are still questions that remain, including when you get a chance to see it!

Obviously, the dream scenario here would be getting a chance to see the drama back before the end of the year but unfortunately, there is no evidence that this is going to happen. Even though production on the latest batch of episodes has already wrapped up, that does not mean they will be ready to air for a while. Even when they are done, Netflix still could wait to debut them!

At this point, we tend to think that the best-case scenario for the third season is the December / January range. As for the worst-case scenario, meanwhile, this is where we signal a little bit more towards April – June. There’s not a huge reason to wait that long, unless of course Netflix is stacked up with a number of other releases until that time. It’s at least something that you have to be aware of, given the sole fact that they have done this a number of times before.

No matter when you do get a chance to see The Lincoln Lawyer back, we at least do think that there is some great stuff that will be coming. Think in terms new characters, some fascinating drama, and hopefully a few moments that are going to please book fans.

Obviously, it would also be great in the event that the show does get a season 4 renewal ahead of time. However, at the same time Netflix does tend to be patient with these things! We just know that there is plenty of potential for a lot of great stuff from the books still.

