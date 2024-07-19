The Boys season 5: When will filming begin?

For everyone out there who is not presently aware, production on The Boys season 5 is kicking off at some point this year! While we do not expect to see the show back until we get around to 2026, work has to be done far in advance for a multitude of reasons. One of the biggest is rather simple: This is a show that takes a long time to film and beyond that, you also have a lot of post-production to contend with at the same time.

So without further ado here, why not get more info the finer details?

According to a report from Variety, the plan at present is to shoot the remainder of the series starting in November, carrying it then into the midway point of the year. We imagine that the show will save a lot of the outdoor sequences until closer to the end, mostly because it is hard to imagine anyone being altogether psyched to work during some of the colder parts of the year outside in Toronto.

In terms of episode count, there are no significant plans to deviate from the norm of eight-episode installments. While it’d be great to get more than this, at the same time if you did, we’d probably be stuck waiting even longer to see them. While there have been quotes about some cast members potentially wanting a movie, nothing has been seriously discussed on that.

One thing that is being discussed, however, are more spin-offs. You already have Gen V, and that is without mentioning the potential The Boys: Mexico series that could end up happening, though nothing is assured as of yet.

