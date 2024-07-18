Cobra Kai season 6: How it connects to new Karate Kid movie

We know that there have been a lot of questions about Cobra Kai season 6 as of late, but a big one pertains to the long-term future. Just how connected is this show to the upcoming Karate Kid movie?

The last we heard (and it was a long time ago), the showrunners were not involved in the upcoming movie, though star Ralph Macchio was. That, of course, raised questions aplenty as to canon, shared universes, and if we should view them as totally separate entities.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Cobra Kai discussion!

Well, for now, it is still somewhat complicated. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Josh Heald explained that the movie and the show “share a universe, but it’s a big universe with lots of different planets on it so our show is existing in one ecosystem, and that’s in another. They’re both part of The Karate Kid, and we’re proud that there’s that much interest in the world for more and more … [Machio kept us in the loop, and] that movie takes place after the events of Cobra Kai, so we had already told him where this series was ending so that he could have that headspace going into that.”

The Cobra Kai showrunner team has also spoken to the director of the upcoming film in Jonathan Entwistle, and it does not appear as though one is going to invalidate the other. However, it does feel like they are separate stories. With that, don’t expect for the movie to just regurgitate plotlines for the Netflix show. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the movie without having seen a single minute of the show. So far, Macchio is the only actor from the show confirmed to be appearing, which certainly signals that we could be looking at a totally separate entity.

For now, let’s just take a cautious approach here, shall we?

Related – The Cobra Kai return date has been moved up

Are you excited to see both the remainder of Cobra Kai and the new Karate Kid movie?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







