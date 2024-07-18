Big Brother 26 episode 3 to be expanded episode; learn more

Just in case you enjoyed the premiere of Big Brother 26 earlier this week, you are going to get more great stuff and soon.

With that, what more can we say right now? CBS has revealed a schedule for some upcoming episodes, and it suggests that the Sunday, July 21 installment is actually going to run for 90 minutes starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Interestingly, the synopsis doesn’t signal anything out of the ordinary: “The Head of Household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction.”

So what’s going on here? It’s really not that complicated, and likely just tied to the fact that there is so much content early on in the season! Also, with the live feeds not coming on until after tonight’s episode on the West Coast, this may be a good way to get viewers more aware of the early house dynamics in the days before feeds activated. We appreciate it, especially since there are definitely episodes later on in the season that aren’t going to be able to fill anywhere this much time.

As for what’s coming up tonight, the remaining eight players are going to be introduced and from there, you will see them all face something at least somewhat similar to what was present within the premiere episode. It is a curious way for us to see how the people are going to react to the AI twist, and that could be relatively fun. Yet, in general we always prefer the game when players are left to their own devices, as opposed to having almost everything dictated by whatever twists are being thrown in at any given time. You can compelling people for a reason! With that in mind, we’re always just going to be happy to watch them drive the story.

