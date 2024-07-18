SWAT season 8 spoilers: Chicago Fire alum playing Devin Gamble

With SWAT season 8 set to premiere on CBS this fall, we do think it’s great to get a better sense of what lies ahead. Of course, that includes learning more about the characters coming on board!

Take, for starters, a familiar face for longtime Chicago Fire fans. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Annie Ilonzeh is going to be recurring on the show moving forward as Devin Gamble, someone who has a history with Hondo, and also will be coming on board as a major member of the team.

To know more about her, all you have to do is look at the character description:

Gamble was born into an L.A. family deeply entrenched in crime, leaving her with a fierce determination to break free of her blood legacy. She thought she’d achieved that, becoming a standout as an LAPD rookie… until her father’s arrest for a heinous crime cast a shadow Gamble could only escape by leaving LA for the Oakland PD.

Now, a decade later, Hondo brought Gamble back home to become an integral new member of 20-Squad, knowing her inner strength, intuition, and street smarts will make her an invaluable part of the team.

To go along with this news, here is something else to note: Niko Pepaj is going to be a series regular moving forward as Officer Miguel Alfaro, who already has had a role to play on the series. We’re not too shocked that there are some changes, largely due to the fact that both Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson were written out as series regulars last season. Meanwhile, Rochelle Aytes will not be a full-time cast member in season 8, but she could appear here and there.

