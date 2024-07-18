Bob Newhart, sitcom icon for generations, dead at 94

Some absolutely terrible news has come out from the world of television; the legendary Bob Newhart is no longer with us.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s longtime publicist Jerry Digney confirmed that he passed away early Thursday following a series of short illnesses. He was 94 years old. The comedian managed a rare feat in having two hit sitcoms almost back-to-back in The Bob Newhart Show followed by Newhart just a few years later. The series finale for the latter show is still widely regarded as one of the most famous in recent history.

Newhart’s deadpan comedic style has been widely regarded all over the globe, and you can argue that he gave way for so many more actors in the generations that followed his heyday. He is also one of those performers who is known across the decades for a number of things. Children from the seventies may know him for voicing Bernard on The Rescuers, while younger viewers may recognize him from Elf or as Professor Proton on The Big Bang Theory. That is a role that he also reprised on Young Sheldon in one of his last live-action television appearances.

While Bob’s TV gigs were more sporadic over the past couple of decades than early on in his career, it is pretty incredible to look at all of the iconic shows he was a part of, even briefly. Did you know that he turned up on NCIS? What about Hot in Cleveland, Desperate Housewives, Murphy Brown, or ER? He was one of those people who everyone wanted to work with, and there is a reason why both of his iconic sitcoms are still watched by millions of people today.

It does feel inevitable that in the coming hours, we are going to see and hear tributes from people all over the entertainment community. Newhart brought so much laughter to everyone, and also someone you knew would make you smile anytime you saw him appear on a show.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Newhart and all who loved him during this difficult time.

