Frasier season 2 premiere date, new details at Paramount+

We had a feeling that Frasier season 2 would return at some point in the fall and now, the wait is finally over!

This week, the folks at Paramount+ have officially revealed that the Kelsey Grammer comedy is going to be returning with new episodes starting on Thursday, September 19. The first two installments are coming on that day and then after that, you are going to see one a week for the next little while. Doesn’t that give you something great to anticipate? We tend to think so, especially since the show will be present for a significant chunk of the fall.

As for what lies ahead, the streaming service has also confirmed that the “sophomore season will see Dr. Frasier Crane return to his radio roots at KACL in Seattle for an episode. The episode will feature previously announced guest stars stepping back into their roles from the original Frasier including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s delightfully devilish agent, Bebe Glazer.” If you like nostalgia, this season is certainly going to provide that! However, at the same time it is also trying to tell its own story with the title character back in Boston, so we do tend to think that we are going to see something here that is more akin to a delicate balancing act.

Now that some of these details are out there, the next challenge for the show is simply going to be trying to find a way to recruit new viewers. After all, one of the primary challenges that any revival has is doing something a little bit more than just repeating what we’ve seen in the past, and also getting new generations of fans engaged. This is the only way that a series like this can have a particularly long life, and of course we are eager to see if that happens here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Frasier right now

What do you most want to see moving into Frasier season 2 when it eventually arrives on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







