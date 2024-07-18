Reacher season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario?

We know that Reacher season 3 is coming at some point to Prime Video. Not only that, but filming is already done! A great deal of the groundwork has already been laid regarding the show’s future, and there is now just a matter of waiting to see exactly what the streaming service is going to want to do.

In a perfect world, we would get a chance to see Alan Ritchson back as the title character later this year, but we already know that this is not going to happen. The actor himself, after all, has already confirmed that the series will not return until 2025. This then leads into the next question, which is simply how long we are going to be forced to wait in order to see that officially arrive.

The first order of business that comes with determining this is how long it will take everyone involved in order to fully prepare what is next. This is not as easy as just flipping a switch and everyone getting back to work! there is so much to be done in terms of getting together the footage and working to ensure that everything is prepared for a global launch. This is why February is possibly the best-case scenario, but the worst could be late spring or early summer.

Why that late? Well, the simplest answer to this is that Amazon, even with a completed season, may wait in order to find the best launch window for a specific show. This is a show that they have invested millions into over time! By virtue of that, they will exercise so much more patience than almost anyone would even recognize at first.

