The Boys season 4 finale: Kimiko finally speaks! How?

There are so many events from The Boys season 4 finale that are worth discussing. With that, where do we start?

Well, for Karen Fukuhara’s character of Kimiko, a lot of it easily boils down to one word: “No.” First, it is said softly. From there, it is shouted out. For the first time in a non-dream sequence, the character has finally spoken! This came at a devastating point, as she watched Frenchie be taken after Cate arrived and brainwashed him into coming with her. The two had just had this big, beautiful moment where their feelings were front and center … and now it is gone. How do you handle this emotionally?

Well, some of that remains to be seen but for Karen, she herself admitted that it was a process to figure out how her character would speak in that moment. In an interview with Collider, she described the work that she put into it:

… I had such a difficult time trying to find that . I know that, as an audience member, it’s just sort of like screaming, but I knew that moment was coming a few weeks before when we got the script, and I spiraled into research. I was like, ‘Okay, well, if she hasn’t spoken for this amount of time, what is it going to sound like?’ I spoke to a speech therapist, and I did meetings and meetings about what would feel right, and what is true to someone with that experience. I didn’t want it to feel like I just winged it.

Ultimately, what worked was both heartbreaking and effective, especially since it is hard to know how these characters ill ever get back in one another’s orbit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

