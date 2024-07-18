Claudia Doumit leaving The Boys; Neuman dies in season 4 finale

One of the things that The Boys has drawn plenty of criticism for over the years is the reluctance to kill off major characters. Yet, the season 4 finale finally did that in a particularly brutal way.

So, who is no longer with us? Think the one-time potential Vice President in Victoria Neuman, who was murdered brutally by Billy Butcher right before the end of the episode. He started to become more in league with his Super powers, which are pretty darn violent and horrifying. Also, he no longer feels the same sort of sympathy that he did. After Ryan refused to stay in the compound and seemingly killed Grace Mallory, everything changed for him. Hughie thought that Vicky would be able to help them actually stop Homelander once and for all after the character publicly outed her as a Supe on live TV. There is no question that she is a pretty formidable character in terms of her powers.

As for why Neuman ended up dying (beyond of course the obvious), one of her weaknesses was perhaps being a bit too careful. This was a character who took at times a really cautious approach to leading, with some of that being a desire to protect her daughter Zoe. It wasn’t just about political power! She had opportunities to make more of a formal move against Homelander but in the end, opted not to go for it. She likely was afraid of the consequences at the time he outed her on TV, and there are a number of mistakes she made over time.

One thing we do know is that we’re 100% going to be missing Doumit on the show. She worked with Eric Kripke on Timeless in the past but here, we got to see a totally different side of her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

